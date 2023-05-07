Today is Sunday May 07, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Lives immigrants built in Texas town shattered by shooting

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2023 at 7:54 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


CLEVELAND (AP) — The beautiful life Wilson Garcia, an Honduran immigrant, had built for his wife and three children was shattered when his neighbor burst into his Cleveland, Texas, home on April 28 and fatally shot five people, including his wife and 9-year-old son. The accused gunman, Francisco Oropeza, is now jailed, but Garcia and his neighbors are uncertain if they’ll ever recover. Garcia’s wife is being remembered for coming to the U.S. to help her family. His son has been described as a good friend who loved soccer. Other victims are being remembered for their bravery in protecting other children who were in the home.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC