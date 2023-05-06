Today is Saturday May 06, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


2 arrested for driving stolen truck in Rusk County

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2023 at 1:26 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


2 arrested for driving stolen truck in Rusk CountyRUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested on Thursday for being in possession of a reported stolen truck out of Rusk County. Our news partner KETK reports that on May 4, patrol officers received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle on Highway 323. The caller reportedly saw the truck pull in behind a house and when deputies got to the location, they ran the plates and discovered it was a vehicle that had recently been reported as stolen out of Rusk County.

Officials said deputies arrested Brandon Matthews and Alyssa Williams for being in possession of the stolen vehicle and charged them with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle adding that the vehicle is to be returned to the owner.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC