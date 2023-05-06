2 arrested for driving stolen truck in Rusk County

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2023 at 1:26 pm

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested on Thursday for being in possession of a reported stolen truck out of Rusk County. Our news partner KETK reports that on May 4, patrol officers received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle on Highway 323. The caller reportedly saw the truck pull in behind a house and when deputies got to the location, they ran the plates and discovered it was a vehicle that had recently been reported as stolen out of Rusk County.

Officials said deputies arrested Brandon Matthews and Alyssa Williams for being in possession of the stolen vehicle and charged them with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle adding that the vehicle is to be returned to the owner.

