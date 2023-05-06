2 dead after tree falls on house during overnight storms in Frankston

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2023 at 1:19 pm

FRANKSTON – Two people are dead after a tree fell on a house during Thursday night storms in Frankston. According to Anderson County Sheriff Rudy Flores, a 29-year-old woman and 33-year-old man were killed during the storms. “He was pinned down in the house by a big oak tree this morning, it’s devastating on his family and his kids and stuff,” said Derrick Fields owner of Fields and Sons Logging and Tree Service. The tree was removed from the home on CR 3000 Friday morning and their bodies have been taken to a funeral home.

According to our news partner KETK Frankston was hit hard in the overnight storms. Roma’s Italian Restaurant lost their roof during the storm, and managers say it may take a month before they can reopen their doors. They added that they are grateful for everyone that has stopped by and offered to help clean up.

