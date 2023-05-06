One dead in Texas graduation party shooting, no arrests made

(HOUSTON) -- A teenager was killed in a shooting at a high school graduation party in Houston, Texas, the local sheriff said in a statement.

The deceased has been identified by police as 16-year-old Isaac Zetino.

Several teenagers were attending a graduation party Saturday morning when shots were fired around 1:30 a.m., according to a statement from Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Medical personnel at the scene were unable to save the teen at the scene of the shooting. The shooting took place in Houston's residential Copperbrook neighborhood.

"During the gathering, shots were fired outside the residence resulting in a 16 year old white male victim sustaining a gunshot wound," a statement from the sheriff's office said. "Medical personnel was summoned to the location for life-saving measures with no avail."

Zetino was not a resident at the home where the shooting took place and had been there to attend an after-prom party, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Investigators determined Zetino and another juvenile got into a "disturbance" with the father of a female at the party.

During this disturbance, both parties took out handguns and fired at each other, according to police. Investigators have located the adult male who exchanged gunfire with Zetino and the second juvenile involved in the incident.

"The individual cooperated w investigators and provided a statement that said, in part, that he had acted in self-defense when he was shooting. This statement was corroborated by findings at the scene," Gonzalez said in a statement.

Police said no charges are being filed at this time.

The incident is still under investigation. Upon conclusion of the investigation, it will be presented to a grand jury for possible charges, police said.

