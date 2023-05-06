Today is Saturday May 06, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


A’s announcer Glen Kuiper apologizes for racial slur during broadcast

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2023 at 4:58 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ByESPN.com news

The Oakland Athletics said they are “working to address the situation” after play-by-play announcer Glen Kuiper apologized on the air for appearing to use a racial slur during a pregame segment before Friday’s game at the Kansas City Royals.

Kuiper appeared to say the slur on NBC Sports California when he referred to a visit to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri.

Before the start of the sixth inning, Kuiper apologized.

“Welcome back to Kauffman Stadium. I just want to…a little earlier in the show, I said something, didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to,” Kuiper said. “And I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. And like I said, I just wanted to apologize for that.”

In a statement, the A’s called Kuiper’s pregame language “unacceptable.”

“The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation,” the statement said.

Kuiper is in his 20th season calling A’s games and has covered baseball in the Bay Area for NBC Sports California since 1992, according to Oakland’s media guide.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC