Houston-area Shell chemical plant catches fire

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2023 at 4:23 pm

DEER PARK, Texas (AP) — A chemical plant in the Houston area has caught fire, sending a huge plume of smoke into the sky. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Friday the fire was at a Shell USA Inc. facility in Deer Park, a suburb east of Houston. Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Thomas Gilliland says officers received a service call just after 3 p.m. Friday to help divert traffic around the plant. Gilliland says fire crews from the plant and nearby plants are responding, as well as the C who is leading the response.

Go Back