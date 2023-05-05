Today is Friday May 05, 2023
Houston-area Shell chemical plant catches fire

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2023 at 4:23 pm
DEER PARK, Texas (AP) — A chemical plant in the Houston area has caught fire, sending a huge plume of smoke into the sky. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Friday the fire was at a Shell USA Inc. facility in Deer Park, a suburb east of Houston. Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Thomas Gilliland says officers received a service call just after 3 p.m. Friday to help divert traffic around the plant. Gilliland says fire crews from the plant and nearby plants are responding, as well as the C who is leading the response.



