Texas investigates hospital over care for transgender minors

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2023 at 4:09 pm

AUSTIN (AP) — A Texas hospital’s care for transgender minors is being investigated by state Attorney General Ken Paxton. He said he’s seeking evidence of alleged “potentially illegal activity” but did not elaborate. Texas law does not currently ban gender-affirming care for minors. Paxton has sought to designate it as child abuse. The move comes amid a tense vote scheduled Friday on a bill to ban gender-affirming care for anyone under 18 in Texas. Republican lawmakers are pushing to make Texas the latest conservative state to crack down on the rights of transgender people.

