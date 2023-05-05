Today is Friday May 05, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Border is ‘very challenging’ as asylum limits end

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2023 at 2:37 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


BROWNSVILLE (AP) — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says authorities face “extremely challenging” circumstances along the border with Mexico days before pandemic-related asylum restrictions end. A surge of Venezuelan migrants through South Texas has occurred over the last two weeks for reasons that Mayorkas says are unclear. Mayorkas said at a news conference Friday in Brownsville, Texas, that Mexico agreed this week to continue taking back Venezuelans and others who enter the U.S. illegally after asylum restrictions end Thursday. Migrants have been expelled from the U.S. more than 2.8 million times since March 2020 under what is known as Title 42 authority.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC