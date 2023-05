Death row inmate Richard Glossip’s execution halted by Supreme Court

(WASHINGTON) - The Supreme Court has granted a rare stay of execution in the case of Richard Glossip, the Oklahoma death row inmate who the state's attorney general now says may be innocent.

Glossip's execution was scheduled for May 18.

