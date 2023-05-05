Today is Friday May 05, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ blasts off with $17.5 million in previews

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2023 at 2:34 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Marvel Studios

While it remains to be seen what the final Guardians of the Galaxy film does in theaters over the weekend, where it goes head-to-head with another Chris Pratt-fronted film — the more than billion dollar-grossing Super Mario Bros. Movie — it's off to a good start. 

The Wrap says Guardians already made $17.5 million from Thursday night previews. The movie also screened in certain IMAX theaters Wednesday evening, where it capped a special "Trilogy" showcase of writer-director James Gunn's space opera trilogy.

So far, the film has an 80% Critics Score and a 96% Audience Score from aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. That's certainly good news for Marvel Studios, whose last film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, only managed a 47% from Critics and an 80% Audience Score, and which tumbled massively during its second week in theaters. 

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC