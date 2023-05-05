Bullard ISD clear after school lockdown

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2023 at 2:35 pm

BULLARD – According to the district, an individual arrived at the Bullard Primary School at about 11:15 a.m. with a gun holstered on their hip. To that point, all Bullard ISD schools were placed on lockdown.

Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said that the person insisted that they had the right to take the pistol anywhere they pleased according to our news partner KETK. Officials stated the person refused to identify himself and an officer could smell alcohol.

According to the district, the lockdown was put in place as a precaution while the officer detained the individual and secured the scene. It was lifted and the individual is in custody, law enforcement said.

The district is pursuing the maximum criminal charges in this case.

