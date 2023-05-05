Today is Friday May 05, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Did Amber Heard “quit” Hollywood?

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2023 at 12:23 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Cliff Owen/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images

The Daily Mail is reporting that former Aquaman star Amber Heard has "quit Hollywood and quietly relocated" to Spain with her 2-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige.

Reportedly quoting a friend, the publication said of Heard, "She's bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise." Further, the source stated, "I don't think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right for the right project."

Buttressing the report, the Daily Mail notes Heard sold her home in Yucca Valley, California, in July, after a U.S. jury decided she had defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In December of last year, she dropped an appeal of the verdict and settled the highly publicized case.

Heard hasn't worked on any major projects since last spring, and there have been rumors her role as Mera in the December sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been significantly edited down.

More than 4.6 million people have signed a petition calling for her to be cut completely — not that that is any final determination.

Meanwhile, Depp's first film project following the defamation case, the French-language love story Jeanne du Barry, will debut at the Cannes Film Festival on July 16.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC