US to control land sales to foreigners near eight military bases

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2023 at 9:31 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — Under a proposed rule change, foreign citizens and companies would need U.S. government approval to buy property within 100 miles of eight military bases. The proposal follows a Chinese firm’s attempt to build a plant near the Grand Forks Air Base in North Dakota, which raised national security concerns. The rule would affect Grand Forks and seven other bases, including three tied to the B-21 Raider, the nation’s future stealth bomber. The Treasury Department’s Office of Investment Security will propose the rule Friday. The rule would give expanded powers to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. The other bases are in Arizona, California, Iowa, South Dakota and Texas.

