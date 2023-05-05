Today is Friday May 05, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


US to control land sales to foreigners near eight military bases

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2023 at 9:31 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) — Under a proposed rule change, foreign citizens and companies would need U.S. government approval to buy property within 100 miles of eight military bases. The proposal follows a Chinese firm’s attempt to build a plant near the Grand Forks Air Base in North Dakota, which raised national security concerns. The rule would affect Grand Forks and seven other bases, including three tied to the B-21 Raider, the nation’s future stealth bomber. The Treasury Department’s Office of Investment Security will propose the rule Friday. The rule would give expanded powers to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. The other bases are in Arizona, California, Iowa, South Dakota and Texas.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC