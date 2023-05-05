Today is Friday May 05, 2023
Election Day is Saturday

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2023 at 9:06 am
Election Day is SaturdayEAST TEXAS — Election Day for the City/School Election is Saturday, May 6, 2023. Elections are on the ballot for the Independent School Districts of Bullard, Chapel Hill, Lindale, and Tyler District 4; as well as for the City of Winona and Emergency Services District No. 1. There will be nine polling locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

They include:

· The HUB, 304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler

· Chapel Hill Fire Department, 13801 CR 220, Tyler

· Lindale Masonic Lodge, 200 W. Margaret St., Lindale

· Noonday Community Center, 16662 CR 196, Tyler

· St. Violet Baptist Church, 14129 FM 2767, Tyler

· Bullard Southern Baptist Church, 716 N. Houston St., Bullard

· New Harmony Baptist Church, 10251 FM 724, Tyler

· Three Lakes Middle School, 2445 Three Lakes Parkway, Tyler

· Victor Kay Gymnasium, 605 Wildcat Drive, Winona

For more information about the current election, click here.

To view sample ballots before you go to the polls, click here.



