Mavericks’ Luka Doncic to pay for funerals from Belgrade shooting

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2023 at 6:28 am

ByADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI

After the mass shooting that killed eight children and a security guard at a Belgrade elementary school, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has committed to pay for the funeral services and grief counseling for classmates and staff, a spokesperson for the Luka Doncic Foundation told ESPN on Thursday.

Doncic has deep family ties to the Serbian capital’s region, including a grandmother, aunt, uncle and teenage cousin who live in the area. His father, Sasha, is a native of Serbia.

Doncic reached out to make a commitment for short-term aid after the mass shooting and plans to be part of whatever long-term assistance arises from the violence Wednesday at the Vladislav Ribnikar school. Doncic, a native of Slovenia, is expected to welcome involvement from other NBA players with Balkan roots to help in the tragedy’s aftermath.

“I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent school children,” Doncic said in a statement. “My thoughts are with the families and the entire community affected by this tragedy.

“Through my foundation, I am exploring both immediate and long-term ways to support the students, faculty, and families affected by the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School. I am committed and I will continue to share updates and ways to support as details become available.”

