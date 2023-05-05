Casey giving $100K to Houston charity

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2023 at 6:28 am

ByESPN.com news

HOUSTON — Paul Casey of England promised to help a local charity after winning the Houston Open last year for his first PGA Tour victory. Tournament officials discovered Monday how serious he was. Casey and his wife, Jocelyn, are giving $100,000 to a charity through the Houston Golf Association, which runs the event. He will work with tournament director Steve Timms to figure out which charity gets the money. Casey, a runner-up at the Match Play Championship on Sunday in Arizona, flew to Houston to make the announcement and meet with the media about his title defense. He won last year in a playoff over J.B. Holmes. The Houston Open is April 1-4.

Go Back