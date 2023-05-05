Today is Friday May 05, 2023
Tyler Transit downtown bus stops rerouted for Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2023 at 4:02 am
Tyler Transit downtown bus stops rerouted for Red Dirt BBQ & Music FestivalTYLER — Select Tyler Transit downtown stops closed on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6, 2023. Normal operations will resume on Monday, May 8. Due to the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival this Saturday, May 6, Tyler Transit will deviate Route 10 and Route 14 starting Friday, May 5. Affected bus stops will remain closed until the start of service on Monday, May 8.

Temporary changes during this time frame are below:

Closed Bus Stops

Stop 106  Broadway Ave. & Elm St. NB

Stop 107  Broadway Ave. & Ferguson St. NB

Stop 135  Broadway Ave. & Ferguson St. SB

Stop 136  Broadway Ave. & Elm St. SB

Stop 148 – Ferguson & Bois D Arc Ave. 

Alternate Bus Stops

Stop TY 137 Broadway Ave. & Front St.

Main Transfer Point 210 E. Oakwood St.

​Signs at the affected bus stops have been placed announcing the closure and alternate stops.



