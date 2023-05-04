US often didn’t screen workers at migrant centers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A government watchdog says the federal Health and Human Services Department often failed to perform required background checks on workers at emergency holding centers for migrant children who crossed the border alone during a surge in 2021. The inspector general’s report raises questions about how better prepared authorities will be for the next emergency, especially with coronavirus pandemic-related asylum restrictions scheduled to end this coming week and expected to result in more arrivals. The department says it agrees with the watchdog’s recommendations to improve performance and says it’s made progress.

