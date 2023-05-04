Today is Thursday May 04, 2023
National Day of Prayer celebrations held across East Texas

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2023 at 7:36 pm
TYLER – Around East Texas, numerous communities celebrated the National Day of Prayer. It gave places like Tyler, Longview, Lufkin and Gladewater a chance to show how passionate they are about their faith. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler held its 32nd annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast early Thursday morning. The mayor of Tyler Don Warren said they prayed for everyone. “We prayed for first responders, we prayed for young people, we prayed for hope and love,” said Warren. He added the whole point of these events is to bring people with different backgrounds together. In Gladewater, an outside prayer service was held at the Veterans War Memorial. The mayor of Gladewater Scott E. Owens said there’s no better time than now to get together and pray. The National Day of Prayer is held the first Thursday in May and has been observed across the country since 1952.



