Today is Thursday May 04, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


New Fox reality show bringing stars to “Mars”

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2023 at 3:23 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Fox

While Elon Musk's SpaceX gets closer to actually bringing humans to the red planet, Fox is setting its new celebrity reality show there.

Well, not really.

Stars on Mars will transplant Lance Armstrong, Natasha Leggero, Christopher "McLovin" Mintz-Plasse, Marshawn Lynch, Tallulah Willis, Ariel Winter, Adam Rippon, Ronda Rousey, Tom Schwartz, Richard Sherman, Tinashe and Porsha Williams Guobadia to a simulated version of Earth's neighbor, where they'll vie for the title of "the brightest star in the galaxy."

Oh, and both real-and-simulated space traveler William Shatner is aboard, too — as a mission control commander for the show, which blasts off Monday, June 5.

Fox teases, "The stars will live, eat, sleep, strategize and bond with each other in the same space station. During their stay, they will be faced with authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars, and they must use their brains and brawn – or maybe just their stellar social skills – to outlast the competition and claim the [top] title."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC