Texas president says building relationships priority in SEC

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2023 at 2:41 pm

AUSTIN (AP) — University of Texas President Jay Hartzell says he’ll attend the Southeastern Conference’s annual meeting later this month with a goal of building relationships, and not trying to assert influence in the league Texas joins in 2024. Hartzell said he’s particularly interested in how the league wants to schedule football and its potential impact on future media rights contracts. The SEC meets May 30 in Destin, Florida. Texas and Oklahoma reached a deal with the Big 12 to leave for the SEC in July 2024, a year earlier than originally planned.

