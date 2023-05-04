Today is Thursday May 04, 2023
Person of interest detained in deadly UC Davis stabbings: Police

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2023 at 12:22 pm
(DAVIS, Calif.) -- A person of interest has been detained in connection with three stabbings -- two of which killed a college senior and a homeless man -- in Davis, California, police announced Thursday.

Davis police said the person of interest was detained in connection with the two homicides and the attempted homicide and that more information will be provided at a news conference at 5 p.m. ET Thursday.

The "brazen" attacks, which all unfolded within one week, left the UC Davis campus and the surrounding college town on edge.

The first attack was on April 27, when David Breaux, a beloved homeless man who was a staple in Davis for over a decade, was stabbed multiple times and killed in the city's Central Park, according to police. He was found on a park bench where he often slept, police said.

Two days later, UC Davis senior Karim Abou Najm, a 20-year-old computer science major, was stabbed to death at Davis' Sycamore Park, according to the university and police.

Then, on Monday, a woman was stabbed multiple times through her tent at a transient camp, police said. She survived and was listed in critical but stable condition.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

