ET Supermarket aggravated robbery arrest

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2023 at 7:03 pm

EDGEWOOD – Authorities arrested an Edgewood woman Monday for allegedly pointing a knife at clerk in a grocery store. According to our news partner KETK, Edgewood police say the woman, identified as Brandy Ackerman told the cashier at Brookshire Brothers grocery store in Edgewood to open the cash register and give her all the money. She did this while pointing a knife at the cashier. When the cashier would not hand over the cash. It was said Ackerman put the knife away and said “I was just kidding”.

Law enforcement was called to the store and found out that Ackerman still shopped at the store, paid for her purchases and then left. Edgewood police eventually found Ackerman and arrested her for aggravated robbery and she was booked into the Van Zandt County jail.

