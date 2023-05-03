Today is Wednesday May 03, 2023
Partner of suspected Texas gunman accused of foiling arrest

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2023 at 5:50 pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say the partner of a Texas man suspected of killing five of his neighbors has been arrested for hindering his capture. Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson says 53-year-old Divimara Lamar Nava was taken into custody on Wednesday. He identified Lamar Nava as the wife of suspect Francisco Oropeza, who was captured Tuesday night in the closet of a house after a four-day manhunt. Jail records do not list her as being married. Oropeza was arrested about 20 miles from his home in the town of Cleveland, where authorities say he shot his neighbors with an AR-style rifle on Friday



