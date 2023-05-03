Today is Wednesday May 03, 2023
Soldier who Texas governor wants to pardon denied retrial

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2023 at 5:50 pm
AUSTIN — A Texas judge has denied a request for a new trial for a U.S. Army sergeant convicted of killing an armed protester during a Black Lives Matter march. Sentencing for Sgt. Daniel Perry has been set for May 9 in a case where Republican Gov. Greg Abbot has already said he will seek a pardon. Perry faces up to life in prison for the 2020 fatal shooting of 28-year-old Garrett Foster, who was legally carrying an AK-47 rifle through downtown Austin during a summer of nationwide unrest over police killings and racial injustice. Perry claimed he acted in self defense.



