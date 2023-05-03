Man fatally shot during altercation at Tesla charging station, authorities say

(EDGEWATER, Colo.) -- A man was fatally shot during an altercation at a Tesla charging station in Colorado on Wednesday, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. local time in a parking lot in Edgewater, in the Denver area, authorities said.

Two men "were involved in an altercation" when one of them opened fire, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

The victim was transported in serious condition to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.

The alleged gunman initially left the scene but called 911 to report that he was involved in a shooting, according to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jenny Fulton. He has since been detained and is being interviewed by Edgewater police, she told Denver ABC affiliate KMGH.

Fulton said she did not know what kinds of vehicles the men were driving or what led up to the shooting.

"I understand there was an altercation that occurred in the Tesla charging station area in this parking lot and that evidently led to the shooting, which is now unfortunately a homicide," Fulton told KMGH.

No charges have been announced in the shooting.

The incident occurred in a shopping complex that includes a food hall. There is no threat to the public, the Edgewater Police Department said.

