Today is Wednesday May 03, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas Democrat Allred says he’ll run against Cruz for Senate

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2023 at 2:25 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — Democratic Rep. Colin Allred of Texas says he’ll run for the U.S. Senate in 2024, becoming an early challenger to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. The three-term congressman and former Tennessee Titans linebacker made the announcement Wednesday. Allred enters the race a heavy underdog. No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas in nearly 30 years, although Cruz only narrowly beat Democrat Beto O’Rourke in 2018. Allred will give up a safe congressional seat for Democrats in Dallas by entering the race for the Senate, where Democrats hold a narrow 51-49 majority. Allred says someone like him “was never supposed to get this far.” Cruz’s campaign calls Allred “too extreme for Texas.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC