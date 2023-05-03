North Carolina Republicans introduce 12-week abortion ban

The current exception that allows an abortion if the life of the mother is in danger will remain in place.

Final votes are expected to take place Wednesday in the state House and Thursday in the state Senate, lawmakers told reporters.

"It's time for North Carolina to take the nest step forward in honoring the sanctity of human life," state Sen. Joyce Krawiec, a Republican, said during the press conference, according to local ABC affiliate WTVD. "We are beginning the process of creating a culture that values life, and that's something we can all be incredibly proud of."

Before an abortion is performed, pregnant people must receive a consultation in person at least 72 hours prior about the potential risks of receiving an abortion and other options, including adoption or that the father is liable to pay child support.

Research has shown that abortions performed in a clean area with properly trained staff are very safe. Between 2013 and 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the national case-fatality rate was 0.41 abortion-related deaths per 100,000 legal abortions.

The pregnant person must also receive an ultrasound prior to the abortion as well as notice that they can look at "the remains" after the procedure is completed.

Providers who perform an abortion past 12 weeks will be required to provide information to the state Department of Health and Human Services, including "the probable gestational age" of the fetus, its measurements and an ultrasound image as well as how the provider determined the pregnancy fell into one of the exceptions.

Any physician who violates the bill will be subject to discipline from the North Carolina Medical Board, which includes potentially being placed on probation, public reprimanding, paying a fine, educational training or having their license revoked.