Atlanta shooting live updates: Multiple people injured, suspect at large

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2023 at 12:39 pm

Sheila Paras/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) -- Multiple people have been injured in an active shooter incident Wednesday in Atlanta, police said.

Police have released these images of a suspect who they say is at large.

Police cautioned, "The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached."

Anyone in the area is urged to shelter in place.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

