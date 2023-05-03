Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet smooching, “secrets” and sandworms in new ‘Dune: Part Two’ trailer

The official trailer for Dune: Part Two has arrived.

The preview of Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated sci-fi sequel begins with Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides sitting in the sand of Zendaya's character Chani's desert planet Arrakis. He tells her about a world covered not by sand, but by water. "You can just dive in," he says.

"I don't believe you," she replies.

"In the shadows of Arrakis lie many secrets," warns franchise newcomer Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan. "But the darkness of them all may remain the end of House Atreides."

She continues, "What if Paul Atreides is still alive?"

Also in the trailer are Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem, all of whom are returning as their characters from 2021's Oscar-winning adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi classic. Also glimpsed is Elvis Oscar nominee Austin Butler as the villainous Feyd-Rautha.

Paul, the prince of his line, has gone native and is later shown summoning one of Arrakis' fearsome sandworms to ride. "Don't try to impress anyone," Bardem's Stilgar warns. "Be simple. Be direct. Nothing fancy."

To the natives' surprise, he manages to snag one of the massive beasts with a pair of grappling hooks.

As war is at hand — and revenge is on Paul's mind for the murder of his father — Chani tells him, "You will never lose me," before they're seen sharing a smooch.

The trailer ends with Chalamet's character directly quoting Herbert's words before a duel, "May thy knife chip and shatter."

The film from Warner Bros. Pictures hits theaters November 3.

