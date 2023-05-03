Today is Wednesday May 03, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Mom, her three kids killed in ‘senseless’ mass shooting at apartment

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2023 at 10:27 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


kali9/Getty Images

(LAKE WALES, Fla.) -- A mother and her three children have been gunned down in a Florida apartment in a "senseless" mass shooting, according to authorities.

On Tuesday night, after family members called 911, officers responded to the Sunrise Apartments and found a mother, her son and two daughters shot dead, said Lake Wales police.

The victims were ages 40, 21, 17 and 11, according to police.

Al Stenson, who knew the victims, allegedly shot them in the apartment around 5 a.m. Tuesday and then fled, according to police.

The motive is unknown, police said.

"Completely senseless. It makes absolutely no sense," Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez said at a news conference.

When authorities tracked 38-year-old Stenson to the Slumberland Motel in Sanford, "Stenson made statements that he would kill himself or force law enforcement to kill him," police said in a statement.

An hourslong standoff ended with an officer-involved shooting and Stenson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

ABC News' Robinson Perez contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC