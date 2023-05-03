Early voting in East Texas ends with low turnouts

TYLER — Early voting ends with low turnouts in parts of East Texas. Tuesday marked the last day to vote early in East Texas as local races are once again expected to be close come election night. “It affects your life,” said Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon. According to our news partner KETK, an important race in Smith County with a lot of money at stake is the Chapel Hill ISD bond that is worth $125 million dollars. It’s the third time the proposal will be up for election and exactly a year ago, it failed by less than 50 votes. If the bond gets enough votes, it would give the school a chance to renovate aging buildings.

Allcon said that voting matters and not even a thousand people went to the polls. “When you have bonds propositions on the ballot or you have tax amendments or things like that, those local elections are very important,” Allcon said. Allcon said the total number of registered voters Chapel Hill has is 14,500 and only around 700 made the trip to the polls.

If you’re still interested in voting, the polls will be open until Saturday at 7 pm.

