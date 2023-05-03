Sheriff: Wife of suspected Texas gunman has been arrested

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2023 at 8:23 am

CLEVELAND (AP) — A day after the man suspected of killing five of his neighbors in a Texas shooting was arrested, the sheriff says his wife has also been taken into custody. Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson says 53-year-old Divimara Lamar Nava, wife of suspect Francisco Oropeza, was in custody in connection with the Friday night shooting. A four-day manhunt for Oropeza ended Tuesday when authorities, acting on a tip, said they found the suspect hiding underneath a pile of laundry in the closet of a house. Oropeza was captured without incident near the community of Conroe, north of Houston and about 20 miles from his home in the rural town of Cleveland. That’s where authorities say he went next door and shot his neighbors with an AR-style rifle shortly before midnight Friday.

