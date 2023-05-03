Former school employee sentenced for improper relationship with student

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2023 at 7:48 am

LONGVIEW — A former Longview ISD employee was sentenced to nine years deferred adjudication on Monday after pleading guilty to sexual assault of a child. According to our news partner KETK, Richard Williams, 30, of Longview, was arrested and accused of having an improper relationship with a student in 2018. According to an affidavit, Williams, who was employed as an aid by Longview ISD, began a sexual relationship with a then 16-year-old that lasted nearly nine months before the girl told her parents. The two also knew each other from church and Williams was reported to be the child’s pastor at the time of his arrest. He was indicted for sexual assault of a child in August 2019, and pleaded guilty on Monday. Officials with Longview ISD at the time said this was an isolated incident.

