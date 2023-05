News Update: Suspect accused of gunning down 5 in Texas taken into custody

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2023 at 4:14 am

News Update: Suspect accused of gunning down 5 in Texas taken into custody – Francisco Oropesa, the man accused of gunning down five people in an “execution-style” mass shooting in Cleveland, Texas, has been taken into custody after a multiday manhunt, officials said. The suspect was caught hiding in a closet underneath some laundry. Full Story

