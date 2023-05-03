Cities say shelters full, budgets hit by immigration uptick

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2023 at 3:57 am

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. cities already struggling to shelter thousands of migrants are calling for federal help and an end to some Republican governors’ political gamesmanship over immigration. Crossings along the U.S. Mexico border are expected to increase later this month after the end of pandemic-era asylum restrictions. Chicago already has seen the number of new arrivals grow tenfold in recent days. Shelter space is scarce and migrants awaiting a bed are sleeping on floors in police stations and airports. New York and Denver also have pleaded for more federal help serving people.

