Today is Tuesday May 02, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas man suing over abortion accused of abuse in court docs

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2023 at 5:19 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


GALVESTON (AP) — A man who filed a lawsuit in Texas against three women he said helped his now-ex-wife obtain medication for an abortion is accused in a new court filing of using the lawsuit as an extension of the manipulative, controlling and emotionally abusive behavior he displayed toward her during their marriage. The document filed Monday says Marcus Silva found the first pill that begins a medication abortion when secretly going through his wife’s purse last summer but instead of talking to her, took photos of text messages on her phone between her and two of her friends with the intent to “obtain evidence” he could use against her.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC