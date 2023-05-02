Manhunt for suspect in Texas mass shooting continues

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2023 at 5:19 pm

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — Authorities have been stymied in their search for a man accused of opening fire at his Texas neighbors’ home and killing five people. The hunt for 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza began Friday after he fled from the scene of the deadly shooting in the rural town of Cleveland, about 45 miles north of Houston. The shooting occurred after Oropeza’s neighbors asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard late at night because a baby was trying to sleep. The baby’s mother and 9-year-old brother were among the the five people killed, all of whom were originally from Honduras.

