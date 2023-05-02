Today is Tuesday May 02, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Feuding Mexican cartels block roads near US border

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2023 at 5:19 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Feuding Mexican cartels have briefly blocked roads in the border city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas. At one point, gunmen forced children off a school bus and used the vehicle as a blockade. Roads were quickly cleared and officials claimed that one death reported Tuesday morning was not related to the blockades. At about a dozen points, gunmen carjacked vehicles and left them parked across roadways. Officials in the northern state of Tamaulipas said the blockages were caused by battles between two rival cartels. Matamoros has long been dominated by the Gulf cartel, but it has splintered into warring factions, one of which is reportedly allied with the Jalisco cartel.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC