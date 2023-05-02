Feuding Mexican cartels block roads near US border

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2023 at 5:19 pm

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Feuding Mexican cartels have briefly blocked roads in the border city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas. At one point, gunmen forced children off a school bus and used the vehicle as a blockade. Roads were quickly cleared and officials claimed that one death reported Tuesday morning was not related to the blockades. At about a dozen points, gunmen carjacked vehicles and left them parked across roadways. Officials in the northern state of Tamaulipas said the blockages were caused by battles between two rival cartels. Matamoros has long been dominated by the Gulf cartel, but it has splintered into warring factions, one of which is reportedly allied with the Jalisco cartel.

