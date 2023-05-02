Today is Tuesday May 02, 2023
Preston Hemphill, white officer in Tyre Nichols case, will not be charged, his attorney says

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2023 at 12:34 pm
amphotora/Getty Images

(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) -- Preston Hemphill, the white officer seen on body camera footage during Tyre Nichols' traffic stop, will not be charged in Nichols' death, according to Hemphill's attorney.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy also announced Tuesday that he will not bring any criminal charges against Hemphill in connection with the case.

Nichols, 29, died three days after he was beaten by officers during a January traffic stop in Memphis.

Hemphill, who was not present at the beating, was fired from the Memphis Police Department in February for violating "multiple department policies" during the incident, the department said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

