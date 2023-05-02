New $4.85 million fire station opens in Longview

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2023 at 9:56 am

LONGVIEW — The City of Longview recently celebrated the opening of their new Fire Station No. 5. A ribbon cutting made the new location official, which is at 102 W. Niblick Street, our news partner KETK reports. The renovation/addition to the existing station built in 1985 was projected to cost roughly $5.34 million, but the final cost came out to $4.85 million. It will serve as an administrative wing for meetings and physical training. “We couldn’t be more excited,” said Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman. “This fire station is such an upgrade from the 38-year-old station we were in prior to this.”

The new construction is about 10,208 square feet, and the renovation spans 6,756 square feet. The renovation/new construction should help bridge the gap between first responders and the tools and equipment they need to respond to emergencies. The new training tower will serve as an on-site training ground for firefighters to run drills. In addition, there are added features to reduce firefighter carcinogenic risk factors, including air locks, separations, surface choices, extractor equipment for cleaning fire gear and a shower in the apparatus bay.

“It’s already allowing us to do some very important things that are improving the way we take care of our customers, citizens here in Longview, especially from a special operations function,” Steelman said.

