Tyler Animal Services offers free adoptions with donations

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2023 at 8:13 am
Tyler Animal Services offers free adoptions with donationsTYLER — To help restock the Community Pet Food Bank, Tyler Animal Services will waive adoption fees for dogs and cats with the donation of at least three bags of dog or cat food of any size during the month of May. The Pet Food Bank was established in 2015 so families in need or those who could not afford to feed their pets would have a safety net to keep them in their homes. Many times, people who want to surrender a pet to Tyler Animal Control and Shelter only need time to get over a short-term financial hurdle. The Pet Food Bank provides assistance through donated food and cat litter, and so far, 30,000 pounds of food and litter have been distributed over the years. All donated items go back into the community and are not used by the animals kept at the shelter. The standard dog adoption fee is $120, and $80 for cats. All animals adopted from Tyler Animal Services are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.



