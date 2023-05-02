Today is Tuesday May 02, 2023
Ohio halts betting on Alabama baseball after suspicious activity

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2023 at 6:11 am
ByDAVID PURDUM

Ohio gambling regulators on Monday instructed the state’s licensed sportsbooks to halt betting on college baseball games involving Alabama after suspicious wagering activity was detected on the Crimson Tide’s game against top-ranked LSU on Friday.

The directive, issued by Ohio Casino Control Commission executive director Matthew T. Schuler and obtained by ESPN, prohibits “the acceptance of any wagers on University of Alabama baseball effective immediately.”

Schuler wrote that the emergency order was in response to a report from an independent integrity monitor. On Friday, U.S. Integrity, a Las Vegas-based firm that monitors the betting markets, issued an alert to its sportsbook clients regarding “suspicious wagering activity” involving the Alabama-LSU game.

Because there is no national gaming regulator, a halt on wagering typically happens on a state-by-state basis

ESPN has reached out to the Ohio Casino Control Commission for comment.

LSU led Alabama 8-1 after seven innings and held off a late rally by the Crimson Tide for an 8-6 victory on Friday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Tigers were around -245 favorites over the Crimson Tide in the game in question.

Alabama plays Vanderbilt on Thursday.



