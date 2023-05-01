Today is Monday May 01, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Pedro Pascal reportedly joining ‘Gladiator 2’

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2023 at 5:06 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Getty Images for Disney

Game of Thrones veteran Pedro Pascal is reportedly getting back into the swords-and-armor business. Deadline is reporting that The Last of Us and The Mandalorian star might be the next big name to join Oscar winner Ridley Scott's anticipated Gladiator sequel.

The project has already attracted two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington, as well as recent nominees Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan. The former plays the main character, Lucius, the now-grown son of Connie Nielsen's Lucilla, who was the sister of Joaquin Phoenix's murderous Emperor Commodus in the 2000 blockbuster.

Nielsen will reprise her role for the follow-up, which is slated for a November 22, 2024, release.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC