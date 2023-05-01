Today is Monday May 01, 2023
Fox’s ‘9-1-1’ rescued by ABC

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2023 at 4:16 pm
Jennifer Love Hewitt in "9-1-1"/Fox

ABC has swooped in and rescued a show about rescuers. The hit 9-1-1, which had been canceled by Fox, will run on ABC for the 2023-24 season, the network announced Monday.

The series, which stars Angela Bassett, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Peter Krause, centers on "the high-pressure experiences of first responders – including police officers, firefighters and dispatchers – who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations."

Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, noted it's a "privilege to keep 9-1-1 in the family" via 20th Television, which is also owned by ABC's parent company, Disney.

He added, "9-1-1 has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC."

Produced by Emmy winners Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the series ranked as Monday's top entertainment series and tied as this season's #1 broadcast drama in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen numbers.

Its spinoff, 9-1-1 Lone Star, was recently renewed by Fox.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



