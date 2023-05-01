Glass Recreation Center offering free car repair, resume writing classes

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2023 at 5:14 pm

TYLER – The Glass Recreation Center in Tyler is offering free life skills classes for teens from age 13 to 17 starting on June 6. These classes which are being offered for subjects like resume writing and car maintenance are limited to 15 participants per subject and will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursdays. According to the center, parents can choose the classes their teen will participate in but class spots are limited. To learn more about the Teen Life Skills program, call the Glass Recreation center at 903-595-7271 visit Tyler Parks and Rec online.

