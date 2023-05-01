Today is Monday May 01, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Pilots at American, Southwest, ratchet up strike threats

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2023 at 5:16 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) — Pilots at American Airlines have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, and pilots at Southwest are starting to vote on a potential strike at their airline. That doesn’t mean pilots at either airlines are going to walk off the job anytime soon, but it does aim to put more pressure on the airlines to reach new contracts with pilots’ unions. The pilots’ union at American said Monday that almost all its members took part in the voting, and that 99% of those who voted authorized the union to call for a strike. Federal law makes it very difficult for airline unions to conduct legal strikes.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC