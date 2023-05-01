Pilots at American, Southwest, ratchet up strike threats

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2023 at 5:16 pm

DALLAS (AP) — Pilots at American Airlines have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, and pilots at Southwest are starting to vote on a potential strike at their airline. That doesn’t mean pilots at either airlines are going to walk off the job anytime soon, but it does aim to put more pressure on the airlines to reach new contracts with pilots’ unions. The pilots’ union at American said Monday that almost all its members took part in the voting, and that 99% of those who voted authorized the union to call for a strike. Federal law makes it very difficult for airline unions to conduct legal strikes.

