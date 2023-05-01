Four people found shot in the head in California mass killing

(MOJAVE, Calif.) -- Four people were killed in a mass shooting in a remote part of California Sunday night, and police are searching for answers about the incident.

Authorities said they responded to a call at 11:20 p.m. on Sunday in remote Mojave and found four people shot.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they located four victims suffering from traumatic assault injuries,” the press release said.

All were shot in the head, a public information officer for the Kern County Sheriff's Office. One male victim and two female victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and an additional female victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators from the Kern County Sheriff's Office are “rapidly” pursuing leads but do not have a suspect or motive for the incident. The office’s public information officer described the investigation as “difficult” due to the limited eyewitnesses to the shooting.

"KCSO homicide detectives are pursuing all investigative leads to identify and arrest the suspect(s) responsible for this crime," a press release noted.

Mojave is a small desert community about 50 miles east of Bakersfield, CA.

The shooting follows a Friday night shooting in Cleveland, TX, that left five dead from an "execution style" shooting. In both the Texas and California instances, investigators are still searching for the shooting suspect.

