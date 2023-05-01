Amazon Freevee looking for the greatest reality star of all time with ‘The GOAT’

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2023 at 2:45 pm

Amazon Freevee is looking for the greatest reality star of all time with its new Daniel Tosh-hosted reality competition series The GOAT.

The show will pit veterans from the last 25 years of reality shows against each other in "a series of mental, physical, and social challenges."

Going head to head will be Jill Zarin from The Real Housewives of New York City; Bachelor franchise alumni Tayshia Adams and Joe Amabile; Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute; Reza Farahan from Shahs of Sunset; FBoy Island's CJ Franco; Survivor's Wendell Holland; Justin Johnson and Alyssa Edwards from RuPaul’s Drag Race; Paola Mayfield from 90 Day Fiancé; The Real World's Teck Holmes; Big Brother's Da’Vonne Rogers; Joey Sasso from The Circle; Holiday Baking Championship's Jason Smith; and Love Is Blind's Lauren Speed-Hamilton.

Shooting got underway in Atlanta last month.

