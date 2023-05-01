Stallone to headline reboot of ‘Cliffhanger’

While he may have spoofed the 1993 movie in a recent commercial for Paramount+, Sylvester Stallone is apparently not joking about a big-screen reboot of Cliffhanger.

According to Deadline, Stallone will reprise his mountain climbing expert Gabriel "Gabe" Walker from the Renny Harlin-directed "Die Hard on a mountain" blockbuster, which also starred John Lithgow as a sneering criminal leader looking for missing loot.

This time around, however, Angel Has Fallen director Ric Roman Waugh will call the shots, with Tulsa King star Stallone starring and co-producing under his Balboa Productions, along with Neal H. Moritz, the guy behind the Fast and Furious franchise.

The project is apparently far enough along that casting is underway, Deadline reports.

